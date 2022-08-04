You should hate the remake of “House by the Road”, but it’s too perfect

Internal reactions to the upcoming remake of the cult classic 1980s movie “House by the Road” should cause irritation, anger and even disgust, but something about this project seems too perfect to hate. Some people remember Patrick Swayze for throwing Baby, but just as many people know him for throwing drunken thugs into the Road House. Now it’s Jake Gyllenhaal’s turn, as the modern remake of “House by the Road” is rapidly gaining momentum. Officially announced as an Amazon exclusive after being acquired by MGM, filming will reportedly begin soon, and now UFC fighter Conor McGregor is participating in the cast.

Imbued with the easy charm of 1980s action movies, but also bringing a huge amount of cordiality and romance, “House by the Road” has aged surprisingly well, and its popularity has been growing for decades after a shaky start. Now embedded in the tapestry of its era as deeply as Bon Jovi and shoulder pads, Road House has acquired an aura of untouchability, and any attempt to reclaim this magic should be dismissed as cynical nostalgia that will devalue the original. . Hollywood also doesn’t have much experience in remaking the classics of the 1980s: “Karate Kid”, “Glory” and “Red Dawn” (Swayze again!) – they all hit the ground harder than one of James Dalton’s noisy victims.

Given the long history of bad remakes, the cult status of the original, and Dalton’s unwavering presence in the zeitgeist of the 1980s, the modern movie “House by the Road” certainly shouldn’t be like that. Maybe not as blasphemous as trying to remake “Back to the Future” or “Die Hard”, but close in terms of expectations to capture the same lightning in a brand new bottle. However, if heads are skeptical about the upcoming remake of “House by the Road” from Amazon, hearts have a completely different reaction. Looking at the concept of the new Road House, the people involved and the revealed details of the story, another audacious visit to Double Deuce looks too perfect to hate.

“House by the Road” could be a really great remake

The most obvious reason for Road House’s optimism is the list of names involved both on screen and behind the camera. Patrick Swayze’s shoes cannot be replaced, we know that, but Jake Gyllenhaal is nevertheless inspired by casting. Lefty proves Gyllenhaal’s authority as a physical presence, but his range includes all the tenderness, stoicism and, indeed, comedy needed to inherit Swayze’s mantle. Then Conor McGregor adds legitimacy to the fighting qualities of the remake of “House by the Road”, claiming to be a really strong retelling, while Daniela Melchior may have been the highlight of “Suicide Squad” 2021. Combining well-known talents, real athletes and promising new stars, the Road House is filled with the right people.

This promise extends behind the scenes as well. Joel Silver, the producer of the original “House by the Road”, is behind the remake, drawing a line of continuity between the past and the present in order to avoid the usual trap of a remake associated with a misunderstanding of the source material. The director’s duties include the respected action director Doug Lyman, best known for the films “The Bourne Identity” and “The Edge of the Future”. Liman’s presence once again reinforces the credibility of Amazon’s remake of “House by the Road,” promising the same combination of tense action scenes and narrative intrigue that made the first trip so enjoyable.

The transition to an open nostalgia holiday is a trap that Jake Gyllenhaal must avoid at all costs, but there are already early signs that this will not happen. According to the official synopsis, the main character of the remake will be a UFC fighter turned bouncer who begins to reveal dirty secrets in his local community. Despite the fact that it is quite close to the essence of Swayze’s “House by the Road”, the UFC angle gives a modern gloss that can establish this elusive, extremely important balance between returning to former glory and creating something new.