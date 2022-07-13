You should be very concerned that eleven will die in ” Stranger Things 5″

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4.

Stranger Things season 4 begins a character arc that should have viewers very worried that Eleven will die in season 5. Stranger Things season 4 delved deeply into Eleven’s past and introduces new characters and traumas for her to deal with. That the season focuses so heavily on Eleven and her quest to confront her past and regain her powers comes as no surprise after her power-down at the end of Stranger Things season 3.

Over the course of Stranger Things season 4’s nine-episode run, Eleven overcomes the block that stopped her from using her powers, defeats Vecna with the help of her friends, and shows a startling new ability by resurrecting Max from the brink of death. The season also establishes Vecna and sets him in direct opposition to Eleven. Employing the classic trope of having the hero’s adversary use a similar powerset, Stranger Things has upped the stakes for the coming season by showing Vecna to be Eleven’s polar opposite and equal in strength. While she ultimately gains the upper hand against him, Stranger Things season 4 suggests that she does so because of the strength of her friends and her connection to them.

Stranger Things season 4’s ending sets up Eleven as the savior archetype. She’s shown to have banished Vecna in the past as a parallel to the fall of Lucifer and his being cast out to a lower realm. She directly opposes his hate for humanity and his cataclysmic plans. When Vecna restrains her in his mindscape, her positioning is reminiscent of crucifixion. Eleven brings Max back to life, showcasing the power of resurrection that is so common among archetypical saviors. Stranger Things is setting Eleven up as the savior in opposition to Vecna’s fallen angel archetype. This is not an uncommon trope or a surprising setup, but it does suggest some likely outcomes for the future of both characters in Stranger Things season 5.

How Stranger Things 4 Set Up Eleven’s Death In Season 5

It is likely that the end of Stranger Things will have Eleven die. One of the hallmarks of the savior is self-sacrifice to save the world or humanity. With the Upside Down bleeding into the real world and Vecna being so powerful, it may take all Eleven has to get rid of his influence and save her friends, family, and the whole world from his evil. Eleven is the hero of Stranger Things, and heroes do what must be done for the good of those they love. As Stranger Things leans into Eleven acting as Savior so heavily in its season 4 run, the message is clear: she’ll have to sacrifice herself to purge the evil from the world.

Will Stranger Things 5 Kill Off Eleven?

By setting Eleven up as a savior archetype, it appears that the Stranger Things writers are absolutely planning to kill her off. With the story coming to a close in season 5, no character is completely safe. The original plan for Stranger Things season 1 was that Eleven would die when she banished the Demogorgon, having her sacrifice apparently destroy the entire Upside Down. When the Duffer Brothers realized the series could become a smash hit and more seasons could be ordered, the ending was left open and Eleven’s fate was left ambiguous. With hints that the end of Stranger Things season 5 will be highly emotional, this plan could very well be intact. The Duffers are willing to let their protagonist die as a sacrifice to save others. The savior tropes swirling around her lend extra credence to that fact.

Would Eleven Dying Be The Right Choice For Stranger Things?

Killing off Eleven in the time-jumping Stranger Things season 5 would be bold and interesting. If handled well, it could add layers of emotional resonance and harsh reality to the hit series. What’s at stake with Vecna’s designs is the destruction of humanity itself. Requiring the sacrifice of its savior protagonist would be in line with telling a world-saving story. The devastation of losing Eleven would add loss and sorrow to what might otherwise be a happy ending. None of its prior seasons have ended on a purely happy note, with each having something happening to give a bittersweet quality to the world of Stranger Things. Eleven dying so her friends — and humanity as a whole — can live is exactly the kind of thing that Stranger Things would do to end its series. It’s bitter and sad and hopeful and edifying.

Whatever new surprises, characters, or monsters appear in Stranger Things season 5, the season 4 finale makes it clear that the final season will be like nothing the series has shown before. Season 5 will bring the end of the series and that means that anything goes. With the stakes so high and with the tropes telegraphing it so perfectly, viewers should be very worried that Eleven will die before the end of Stranger Things.

