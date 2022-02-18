You Season 4: Meet the New Lead Character Joining the Netflix Drama

Season 4 of the successful Netflix series, You, is in its production stage and we are already beginning to hear the first names that will make up the cast of this new installment in which Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is getting closer. to fall into the abyss. Without Love and after having left little Henry behind, it is difficult to know what the new destiny of this charismatic psychopath will be.

According to the latest information about the cast that will make up season 4 of the Netflix series, it seems that Joe Goldberg will continue his adventures in Paris, the city he traveled to in the last episode of the third to pursue his new obsession, the librarian Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). Will she become a reason for redemption for the questioned character?

As fans find out, they continue to break down the cast additions that the production of You has recently announced. One of them corresponds to that of the actor from the successful HBO series “White Lotus”, Lukas Gage, who, according to the description, will play a young man from a millionaire family who knows no limits and who has a rather atypical philosophy of life.

The name of the character that Gage will play is Adam, known in his circle as an American expat famous for not meeting the standards of his venerable and successful family. Entrepreneur and gamer, Adam is a warm and fun party host and fast friend. But like everyone on You, Adam has several dark secrets, including a serious self-medication problem. This advances the official description of the new character:

“Determined to prove himself, Adam is taking big, risky moves, living by the truism that a good businessman does absolutely anything he can do. Does he love her rich and titled girlfriend, or is he using her? There is no doubt that he is manipulating his friends; the only question is how far he would go.”

In addition to White Lotus, Gage also appeared in seasons 1 and 2 of “Love, Victor”, the Hulu platform series, playing Derek; and in season 1 of HBO’s Euphoria, he got into the shoes of Tyler. Another of his upcoming jobs will be in Angelyne on the Peacock platform, opposite Emmy Rossum, according to TVLine.

According to You showrunner Sera Gamble, each season of this series is like arriving in a new place, where a new conversation about love unfolds. It remains to be seen if season 4 of the Netflix drama will actually take viewers to a new city or instead bring Joe Goldberg back to the country where he could be tried for his crimes.