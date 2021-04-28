You: Season 3 Will Have Insane Episodes, Promises Producer

You: According to the creator of the series You, Sera Gamble, fans of the Netflix thriller can prepare for a 3rd season of episodes full of madness.

Gamble talked about the series on his Twitter recently and celebrated the last day of filming for the 3rd year. In her posts, she commented on the end of production in the midst of the pandemic and shared what is to come.

“I feel privileged to have witnessed everyone’s creativity, resilience and kindness. I mean, I knew that our team was strong and good at their job, but everyone was there for each other ”, she wrote. “Everyone, even in the biggest positions at Warner and Netflix, as well as all production departments.”

In a separate tweet on the topic, Gamble added: “Besides, the episodes are crazy and the performances are insanely good. That’s all I’ll say about it until we’re ready to talk about the new season. ”

More details about the third season of You on Netflix

Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, You follow the obsessive serial killer Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, who literally kills for love. Fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder, the second season shows Joe moving from New York to Los Angeles, where he meets Love.

After discovering that they have more in common than they thought, the two start a life together – until he finds his next target.

The series, inspired by Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books, You and Hidden Bodies, features Gamble as showrunner and executive producer alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Silver Tree, Michael Foley and Justin Lo.

The premiere date for the third season of You has not yet been set, although it is expected by the end of 2021.