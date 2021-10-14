You: Season 3 Of The Series Brings Big Bets, Says Producer

You: The 3rd season of You (You, in the Brazilian version) opens on October 15th on Netflix and, according to Sera Gamble, responsible for the exclusive production of the platform, the series will return bringing great emotions and twists.

The show achieved great success – 43 million full views of season 1 – with the premise of showing the story of a stalker without limits and his relationship with his “prey”. Now, You returns for Season 3 exploring the marriage between Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley, from Gossip Girl) and Love (Victoria Pedretti, from The Curse of the Hill Residence).

You: parenthood and nosy neighbors

Joe has a lot to deal with in the new episodes: his unhappy wife Love, who will also kill when he needs to – as we learned last season – and his newborn son. “The stakes are incredibly high,” said showrunner Sera Gamble during an interview with TV Insider.

In the new season, the two lovebirds are back to their old tricks. After Joe falls in love with Natalie (Michaela McManus of One Tree Hill), a married woman who lives in the same upscale neighborhood as the couple, a lot of blood must be spilled — which should bring some problems considering the community in which they’ve chosen to live. .

According to Gamble, Joe and Love have “messy neighbors who really want to get into their business.” Among them are Natalie’s husband Matthew, a tech mogul played by Scott Speedman (from Angels of the Night); Sherry (Shalita Grant of Santa Clarita Diet), an influential blogger; and Marienne, the librarian (played by Tati Gabrielle, from Sabrina’s Dark World), which is not the open book it seems.

“She [Natalie] is smart and observant and also has scary things going on in her life,” said Gamble. Could the anti-hero have found her partner? “Joe is smart [too], but he’s not a chess genius,” joked the producer and screenwriter, revealing that an electrifying deadly game is set to take place in Season 3.

You premieres its 3rd season this Friday, October 15th, on Netflix. Are you going to watch? Tell us!