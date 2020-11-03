You: Season 3 of the Netflix series starts recording

Through the official account of the You series on Twitter, Netflix announced that filming for the third season of production has begun.

The image released shows the actor Penn Badgley wearing a mask with the series logo and also brings a text alerting viewers of the dangers of being close to Joe Goldberg, his character in You.

“We recommend that you stay at least 6 feet [away] from Joe Goldberg at this time. YOU 3rd season is back in production ”, completed the publication.

Check out:

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU S3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/d7AifniC99 — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 2, 2020

The third season of You, on Netflix, should start from the point where the previous season stopped. There were several somewhat electrifying conflicts in the last episode, leaving the public anxious about what was to come next. Apparently, there are also new targets for Joe in this new season.

The premiere of the new episodes, so far, is for the second half of 2021. In addition to Penn Badgley, the cast will also have the participation of Victoria Pedretti and the inclusion of Scott Speedman, Ben Covington of Felicity. In You, he will play Matthew, an important businessman who still has many mysteries to be revealed.

Other names that have also been released are Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle.

For those who don’t know, You is based on the books You and Hidden Bodies, written by Caroline Kepnes. Initially, the series belonged to the Lifetime channel, but changed to Netflix after the 1st season. The 2nd season of You debuted in December 2019 on the streaming platform.

It remains for us to wait for news related to the 3rd season of You and what may happen in the new episodes of the series.



