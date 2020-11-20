You Season 3: Good news for the character in the series

The season 3 production of You appears to be gearing up for some changes with the recent announcement of the rise of actress Saffron Burrows and her character.

The Netflix series You is being developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, based on the books of the same name by writer Caroline Kepnes.

The second season of the series saw how Joe Goldberg moved to Los Angeles to try to escape his past with a new identity, but ends up meeting a new woman named, Love.

Actress Saffron Burros returns as Love’s mother, Dottie. After the sad loss of her son, she decides to put her love and attention on Love and her new grandson.

This means that Love and Dottie will have much more prominence for the new season of “You”, but in what way will the drama of this family be?

Production on You season 3 has recently started, which means that a little before the middle of 2021, you might be watching the premiere of the new season.



