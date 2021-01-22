You: Penn Badgley reveals himself on the set of season 3!

New buzz for Penn Badgley! The actor of the You series is revealed on the set of season 3 and ignites the web!

Good news for fans of the You series! Today Netflix shared a live photo from the set with Penn Badgley!

Clearly, Netflix asks us for patience… After season 2 broadcast in December 2019, fans are eager to discover the rest of the You series… And for good reason…

The last minutes of season 2 filled us with suspense… It looks like Joe aka Penn Badgley has a new target elsewhere!

Unfortunately, we don’t know more about the upcoming synopsis for You! Except a few hours ago, Netflix set the web ablaze with its latest post! So take a look:

YOU SEASON 3: NETFLIX TEASES US THE SHOOTING

Last November, Netflix announced to the delight of fans the start of filming for season 3 of You! *Dance of joy*

On twitter, star actor Penn Badgley wrote: “We recommend that you stay at least six feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. Season 3 of You is back in production. ”

But that’s not all ! Yesterday, Netflix posted a new photo from the shoot! In black and white, the photo shows Joe from behind and on the back of his chair is written: “Stalker”!

I don’t know about you, but we already give us chills down our spines! We are therefore even more eager to discover the future season!

Inside, we will find Joe (Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) in the suburbs of Los Angeles. Season 3 of You will also host Shalita Grant (Search Party), Travis Van Winkle (Transformers) and Scott Speedman (Underworld).

The release is expected on Netflix for the end of 2021. To be continued…