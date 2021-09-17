You: New Trailer For Season 3 Shows Conflict Between Joe And Love

You: Netflix released, this Friday (17), the first full trailer of the 3rd season of You (You, in Brazil). The video shows the birth of the son of Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti), but has the “secrets of marriage” as the main theme.

The new season will show the lives of the protagonists in Madre Linda, in Northern California. Despite being a boring suburb, the place will introduce new people (and challenges) into the couple’s life. According to the synopsis, Joe and Love will have difficulties to “abandon old habits”.

Check out the trailer subtitled in Portuguese below.

In addition to Badgley and Pedretti, the new year’s cast of the series will feature actors like Saffron Burrows (Dottie Quinn), Tati Gabrielle (Marianne), Dylan Arnold (Theo), Shalita Grant (Sherry), Travis Van Winkle (Cary), Scott Speedman (Matthew) and Michaela McManus (Natalie).

The 3rd season of the audiovisual adaptation of the books written by author Caroline Kepnes premieres on October 15th on Netflix.