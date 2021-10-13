You: Netflix Renews Series For Season 4 Before The Release Of 3Rd

You: Netflix announced this Wednesday (13) the renewal of the series You for the 4th season. Remember that the 3rd should only debut next Friday (15th).

Plot details are not yet known, but it is, of course, expected that lead actor Penn Badgley will return to the role of Joe Goldberg. The series is based on the books written by author Caroline Kepnes and was a big hit on the platform.

Upcoming episodes of You

The new season will show the apparently tranquil life of the protagonists in Madre Linda, in Northern California. But it is clear that both will find it difficult to “abandon old habits”.

“In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the pleasant enclave of Mother Linda in Northern California, where they are surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental blogger moms and famous Insta biohackers” , says an excerpt from the official synopsis.