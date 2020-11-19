You: Meet Joe Goldberg’s New Obsession Season 3

Netflix, will deliver to fans of the hit psychological horror drama You, the third season that keeps all viewers eager to meet Joe Goldberg’s new obsession.

Recall that the production of the new installment of the You series was stopped in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the crew and cast of ‘You’ returned to the film set in early November, in order to shoot scenes for the next episodes of Netflix’s psychological horror drama.

Recently, it was announced that Shalita Grant, Travis VanWinkle and Scott Speedman were added to the cast of the third season of You. Now, a new actress is part of the cast of the series.

As fans of ‘You’ saw at the end of the previous season, Joe Goldberg will start a new life elsewhere with Love and the baby they both expect.

Upon arriving at his new home, Joe immediately identified his newest obsession in season 3 of the Netflix drama, his married neighbor Natalie, who will be played by the cast actress, Michaela McManus, as reported by Deadline. .

Joe’s new obsession on the series You, Natalie has professional and social success. However, Joe knows there is more to her than meets the eye, and that explains his decision to pursue her.

Likewise, it was reported that actress Tati Gabrielle is also joining the cast of the third season of You, as Marienne, a librarian who is aware of what is happening in her neighborhood.



