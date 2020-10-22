You join the cast of season 3: Night Angels

The You series is in the preparations to start production for a 3rd season. After confirming Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant, backstage news is that actor Scott Speedman, known for the Felicity series and the Underworld movie saga, will also be part of the new season cast.

Scott’s role

The American actor will play the character Matthew, who is described as a successful CEO and a not very communicative father. The information points to another possible stalker, since Matthew is presented as reserved, mysterious and quite withdrawn, hiding a well of emotions inside.

Very similar to the protagonist Joe (Penn Badgley), don’t you think?

The new characters

After the end of the 2nd season, we see that Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti) moved to some American suburb. The information is that they are in some region of Los Angeles, although against the will of the protagonist.

In addition to the weird Matthew, the series will bring two more characters. Sherry (Shalita Grant), a mother-influencer who seems to be down to earth, but is actually a bad person and pretends to be friends with Love. And Cary (Travis Van Winkle), an extremely wealthy man who invites Joe into his intimate social circle.

There is still not much information about the beginning of the recordings or the release date of the third season of You. However, it is believed that the series should appear in the Netflix catalog only in 2021.



