“You have to be loyal” — Charlamagne Warns That Kanye West Won’t Be Around Much Longer If He Continues His Drama

Charlamagne has a strong opinion about Kanye West. Since the last few weeks, Ye has been under scrutiny due to his controversial statements. Even his long-time partner Adidas broke off relations with him after his anti-Semitic statements. Ye was also seen wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week and commented on the incident with George Floyd, which attracted even more attention.

But that didn’t stop him from giving interviews and continues to appear in podcasts and interviews. His recent conversation with Alex Jones even shocked his fans, as he praised Hitler’s ideas and continued to defend his rhetoric about the Jewish community. Now the co-host of The Breakfast Club has spoken about his independent thoughts about the rapper’s actions.

Why Charlamagne thinks Kanye West Won’t be Around Anymore

Radio host Charlamagne The God has recently expressed concern about Ye’s behavior. He is the co-host of The Breakfast Club along with Angela Yi and DJ Envy. In one episode, they all agreed that E needed to stop getting more screen time. His latest appearance on InfoWars shocked everyone, including host Alex Jones, when the artist made some bold statements about Hitler and the Jewish community. YouTube even held a meeting about the decision to remove some clips from the interview in order not to cause anti-Semitic sentiments among people.

“Dude, I said it once and I’ll say it again. Kanye moves like a man who doesn’t feel like he’s going to be here any longer.” The presenter believes that fans should not support and watch his content. He also shared his opinion: “This person should be devoted to the institution.” He feels that the rapper is putting his inner pain on himself and other people and it will not end well for him.

Ye also claimed that Hitler invented the microphone, that the radio host checked the facts and turned out to be wrong. In the end, Charlamagne feels that the rapper needs to rely on God in the truest sense of the word and stop offending people before it’s too late.

