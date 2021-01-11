You don’t know WhatsApp Web? the data will convince you

Use WhatsApp Web on your computer and forget about the limitations of your phone.

Whatsapp Web is a WhatsApp extension that allows us to use the messaging platform from a web browser for computers and tablets.

You still need to have WhatsApp on your phone to use WhatsApp Web, but when using it you will notice the great advantage of having a screen the size of your computer and having the physical keyboard to chat.

Somagnews brings you some information about WhatsApp Web that you should know if you still do not use the application. I use it all the time at work.

Facts you should know about WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp, also known as WA, was founded by Brian Acton and Jan Koum, two former Yahoo employees in 2009. WhatsApp has become the most widely used instant messaging application in the world.

One of its most important features is that it offers a cross-platform service that makes it easy for people to communicate, even from different devices.

In the beginning, WhatsApp charged a dollar a year to each user, this was to pay its operational cost, such as maintaining the servers and paying its employees. In 2014, Facebook acquired WhatsApp for around $ 19.3 billion, and makes it a free app for everyone because Facebook already has a strong infrastructure around the world.

Many people still wonder how Facebook makes money with WhatsApp and its extensions such as WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Desktop, and today we already know that the business of these companies is our data.

Whatsapp runs on Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Symbian, and Blackberry. They also have the web version of WhatsApp where we can even use the existing WhatsApp application on a mobile device.

Use WhatsApp Web

What if we want to use WhatsApp Web, but we leave the phone abandoned at home, is it possible?

The answer is yes, and all you have to do is:

1. Open the WhatsApp application on your phone, and at the top right touch 3 vertical dots and choose WhatsApp Web

2. In your internet browser, open https://web.whatsapp.com

3. Scan the QR code on the computer screen with your mobile phone

4. You can use WhatsApp Web from the computer.

What WhatsApp Web cannot do

Some things that you cannot do with WhatsApp Web are:

1. You cannot use it independently without having WhatsApp on the phone.

2. You cannot make audio or video calls, you must use WhatsApp from the smartphone.

3. Cannot run in an old browser, you will need a modern Internet browser.

4. You cannot use WhatsApp Web in 2 tabs or 2 different browsers from the same computer.

5. Unable to update status.

6. You cannot share the current location from the WhatsApp web

7. All media are automatically downloaded to PC as we cannot change media settings.

What can WhatsApp Web do?

1. You can use WhatsApp Web on different computers from the same account.

2. Use the keyboard to write your message, it is much easier than using the phone.

3. Send photos / audios / videos that are already on your computer.

4. Create a new WhatsApp group

5. Change your profile picture

6. Reply, initiate, delete or forward messages

7. Select many messages and delete them.

If you want to use WhatsApp Web on the same computer and you don’t need to log in every time you use it, you can choose the option not to log out before scanning the QR code to keep the session always open.