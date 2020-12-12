You could see an unknown cameo of Game of Thrones

Among the several big guest stars (like comedian Bill Burr) in this latest episode of The Mandalorian season 2, there was a scene that had fans scratching their heads in awe, on a face to see him somewhere in the cast.

That face belongs to Imperial Commander Valin Hess, who is part of Moff Gideon’s Imperial Remnant Division. If Hess seemed more menacing than the usual Star Wars villain, it’s probably because Steel fans are dreading seeing him as the Night King from Game of Thrones.

In “Chapter 15: The Believer”, Mando Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has to meet with former Imperial sniper Mayfeld (Bill Burr) to infiltrate an Imperial base. There they hope to access the Imperial Terminals to obtain a location on Moff Gideon’s ship so that Mando and his allies can organize a much-needed rescue of Baby Yoda Grogu.

It’s a tough fight to get in (with some incredible action sequences!), But Mando and Mayfeld make their way to the base disguised as transport soldiers and arrive at the terminal.

Unfortunately, the pair of infiltrators are also forced to drink and swap stories with one of the base’s commanders, Valin Hess, who is played by Richard Brake. Brake is a lifelong character actor that fans probably know as one of those “seen somewhere” faces.

He is best known for playing the slim, menacing, and sinister guy in movies like Doom, Kingsman, Hannibal Rising, and several Rob Zombie movies (3 From Hell, Halloween II). He was also the first actor to play the Dark King on Game of Thrones, a role he held during seasons 4-5 of the show.

While the Dark King was later recast (actor Vladimir Furdik) for the climactic battle between the living and the dead of Westeros, it is Richard Brake who arguably achieved greater fame, as his Dark King is immortalized in gifs and memes, during the scene where the villain raises a new army of the dead, after facing off with Jon Snow and his allies in the Battle of Hardhome (Season 5, Episode 8).

Brake channels that same evil energy as Star Wars villain Valin Hess; his monologue on the Empire’s horrific “Operation Ash” campaign leaves both Mando and Mayfield baffled to be in the presence of such pure evil. Thankfully, Mayfeld does the galaxy a favor and makes sure Brake’s appearance as Hess is quick and unique.



