You can still have Windows 10 for free; know how

The free update of old versions of Microsoft’s operating system to Windows 10 was officially closed in 2016. Despite this, the offer still seems to remain valid in the end of 2020, as pointed out by Windows Latest, in an article published last Saturday (26 ).

Tests carried out by the website have shown that it is possible to obtain the latest version of Windows at no extra cost, at the moment, as long as you have an official Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 license.

The upgrade comes at a good time for Windows 7 users, especially since Microsoft ended support for the system last January. Since then, security updates and emergency patches have only been made available to corporate users willing to pay for the update.

The publication also mentions that the offer of a free update with a deadline to close was just a marketing ploy. The statement was made by a self-proclaimed Reddit user at the company, who also commented on the possibility of interrupting the “migration gap” of the system at any time.

How to download Windows 10 for free

Do you have an official Windows 7, 8 or 8.1 license? You can get Windows 10 for free by taking advantage of Microsoft’s migration offering. Just follow these steps:

Access the Windows 10 download page and click on “Download the tool now”;

Download, open the media creation tool and select “Update this PC now”, being sure to accept the terms and conditions;

Select the update option in which your files and information will be kept, as the alternative of new installation through the Media Creation Tool may not update for free;

After the installation is complete, connect the computer or virtual machine to the internet, open Windows Update and click on “Activation”;

Then click on “Activate” if necessary and your device will be activated with a digital license, after connecting to Microsoft servers.

If there is any problem in obtaining the free license, try entering your Windows key (7.8 or 8.1) and manually activate the operating system.



