You can see the preview of the show from BTS, I-LAND.

BTS will be a part of the Mnet show and will show their support for the I-LAND contestants. Now that Big Hit Entertainment is holding their first survival show, BTS will be joining the show with a guest appearance in the next episode.

The K-Pop idols will be present to evaluate the performance of the contestants who are pursuing the dream of becoming idols, and the first preview of BTS on this show has already been revealed.

In the short video shared by Mnet, we see the seven members of BTS walking and posing for their entrance on the I-LAND stage. The members of the idol group display great style and react with surprise when approaching.

The episode of I-LAND with the appearance of BTS will be broadcast this coming August 14, we will tell you what are the schedules so you do not miss this broadcast.



