“You can really see and appreciate their style as your own” — John Legend Will Never Choose Clothes From Kanye West or Harry Styles’ Wardrobe, That’s Why

Pop stars of today and past eras have played a significant role in influencing the fashion of that era. Elvis Presley with this iconic hairstyle and flared trousers forced every young guy to wear this hairstyle in the 60s. Approaching the 2000s, imitating Avril Lavigne, the girls sported emo hair, fancy accessories and fuzzy eyeliner. Male pop stars are no different now. Harry Styles takes all the risks in the fashion department, and Kanye West continues to experiment with his outfits.

Nevertheless, John Legend still loves custom-made coats and adheres to traditional shapes and designs. In a recent interview with GQ, the All of Me singer talked about the eccentric fashion of his former best friends Ye and Styles.

John Legend tells why he will never emulate the fashion choices of Harry Styles, Pharrell Williams and Kanye West.

West’s choice of clothing is as controversial and questionable as his statements. But there is no denying that the man is brave. Kanye West always chooses clothes that catch the eye, and always succeeds in the headlines thanks to his choice. The man’s sense of style is almost radical. Harry Styles, on the other hand, plays with bows, pearl necklaces, satin and lace. His outfits scream about gender neutrality. Similarly, Pharrell Williams adds a touch of fun to all his outfits.

.@JohnLegend: "Since the beginning of my career, I've noticed fashion in music change. What men are wearing has changed for the better. It's more gender-fluid. It's more colourful. It's a lot more impressive."https://t.co/LjtIotHRFX pic.twitter.com/OA4K68JRDj — British GQ (@BritishGQ) October 14, 2021

The legend, on the other hand, is far from two. The singer prefers a more traditional fit, for example, a well-tailored suit, a long raincoat or a tight-fitting shirt with a high collar. His more gentlemanly sense of style sets him apart from his contemporaries, and he is determined to keep it that way. As long as he appreciates what others are doing, he is not going to follow in their footsteps.

“You can really see and appreciate their style as your own. I like what each of them does. Would I copy? No,” he said. The songwriter draws inspiration from fashion from the older stars he grew up watching.

Who is the fashion icon for you among the three influential pop stars?