You can play Fallout 76 for free for a week

Microsoft announces Bomb Day through the Free Play Week promotion starring the Fallout saga with interesting offers and free play.

The Fallout saga stars in Free Play Week through the Bomb Day event or Bombs Drop Event on Xbox One, whose promotion will allow us to enjoy Fallout 76 completely free for a whole week along with interesting discounts on both Fallout 76 itself and its different contents as in the different versions of Fallout 4 available in Microsoft Store. This was announced by Xbox through an official publication on Xbox Wire.

Big discounts on the Fallout saga

Thus, and in order to celebrate the day the bombs fell on Fallout Earth, on October 23, Xbox offers an interesting promotion through Fallout 76 and Fallout 4. So much so, that from this 20th of October and until the next day 26 of the same month you can play Fallout 76 for free; of course, as with all online gaming titles in the Xbox ecosystem, it will be necessary to have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

In addition, those who want to continue enjoying the wilderness with other players after the end of the free access, can get Fallout 76 and its different content through interesting discounts. And it is that Fallout 76 can be purchased for 15.99 euros instead of the current 39.99 euros thanks to a 60% discount. Also, the different bundles can be purchased for 11.99 euros, while Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition stays at 34.99 euros instead of the current 69.99 euros.

On the other hand, Fallout 4 also receives its own discounts, keeping the base game at 8.99 euros instead of the current 19.99 euros, while the GOTY version of the same title (with all DLC) can be purchased for 20 , 99 euros instead of the usual 69.99 euros. The Fallout 4 Season Pass, meanwhile, is for only 19.99 euros.



