You can play Doom on a LEGO cube

To say that the original Doom had a significant impact on the early days of the FPS genre would be to underestimate the impact of the game. The series continues to be just as strong to this day, and since id Software is currently working on an unnamed project, many will wonder if the classic shooter will return once again. Meanwhile, fans continue to look around and see what strange and wonderful devices can control a 30-year-old game, and sometimes people turn completely to other franchises for such endeavors.

As PCGamesN noticed, Twitter user James Brown managed to take a small piece of LEGO and turn it into something that can display Doom. The tweet says they were able to take one of the plastic cubes and connect it with wires to make a very small monitor to run the game. The attached video does show a very low resolution version of the game displayed on a tiny screen. It’s quite difficult to make out the visuals, but the sounds of the game when the player shoots zombies and demons are unmistakable.

This may well be one of the tiniest devices that managed to run Doom. It should be noted that it is unlikely that the LEGO block itself runs the game itself, and that the “monitor” connected by the user simply displays the game being played somewhere else. LEGO is one of the most popular toys in the world: about 400 billion cubes have been produced, but it has also spawned dozens of video game adaptations. Given this, it was only a matter of time before someone would take a piece of the famous Danish toy and make it a home for the Fate Killer.

The variety of machines and devices on which fans managed to launch the classic FPS from id is simply incredible. Recently, one user managed to launch Doom on an old Canon scanner. There were also cases when the game was ported to the old NES console, Apple Watch, thermostat, and even completely to another game when The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind launched Doom. This really shows how versatile the version released three decades ago is, but it also shows how far technology has advanced so that this game can be played on devices not originally designed to run it.

The legacy of Doom continues to this day thanks to the success of the 2016 reboot and Doom Eternal. It will be interesting to see what other interesting ways players will be able to transfer the original game.