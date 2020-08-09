You can pay services with Bitcoin in South Korea

Thinking of summer? If by chance your destination is South Korea, find out that now you can pay for services with Bitcoin on some beaches in Busan.

The use of cryptocurrencies as a payment method varies greatly from country to country, and also from the cryptocurrency in question. So far, its most popular use is as an investment asset or store of value. But in South Korea things are heading in the other direction, as they can now use Bitcoin to pay for services on a Busan beach.

South Korea will accept Bitcoin payments on some Busan beaches

A pilot project was recently unveiled on the Haeundae beach system in Busan. This will be led by CIC Enterprise to promote and offer cryptocurrency payment solutions on two famous beaches, especially in summer.

This company has the Bitbeat affiliation to carry it out. In addition, the alliance will work with the Innotech card. In this way, you can now enjoy the common services of a beach by paying with cryptocurrencies.

Be it life jackets, renting umbrellas, water sports, a wide variety of services that you can now pay with cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH and WAY ERC20. It is not surprising that this has happened in South Korea, considering that this is one of the countries that has most integrated technology into its daily activities. For the same reason, these payments with cryptocurrencies can be made through smartphones and QR codes.

What advantages does this new system offer?

At first glance, if we think about tourists we will see that this makes things much easier for them. According to Bitbeat, these payments could be processed in less than 10 seconds by relying on the use of QR codes for any wallet in the world.

However, this doesn’t stop at Haeundae. Another beach in Songjeong is also running a similar pilot program to promote cryptocurrency payment for services. As if that were not enough, also in Busan a public-private consortium announced in June its intention to build a Blockchain-powered medical tourism platform. So far not many details are known about it, but it is known that the initiative will be led by Busan Bank.

With all this, South Korea serves as an example for many countries in the Asian region and the world in general. Thus, this country shows that it is committed to technology, innovation and that little by little it will continue to exercise leadership in each sector that they decide to undertake. If you don’t believe us, just look at what they do in the entertainment industry.



