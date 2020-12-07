You can now play The Elder Scrolls on Twitter

Elder Scrolls presents a Twitter adventure to make branching decisions that let you choose (or not) to team up, fight and more

In the past, choose your own adventure games were quite popular. Basically, these games came in the form of books, in which a scenario was presented in front of you, when making a decision you went to the corresponding page. If you’re looking to relive some of that nostalgia, you might want to see what Bethesda has in store for gamers.

The company recently released such a game: Choose Your Own Twitter Adventure Based on The Elder Scrolls. They have featured various scenarios and players can click the Twitter links to continue, where at the end, players can take a screenshot of their completion and send it to one of the 20 digital packs in Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls on Twitter

Bethesda recently released the Markarth DLC Game Pack for Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) and is currently allowing you to play ESO online for free until December 9, as it has before. To promote the launch of the game pack, Bethesda ANZ offers on Twitter to choose your own adventure story, as noted by PC Gamer. The first step is choosing a path, snowy hills, or the forest, and from there, you can make branching-type decisions about whether to fight, make friends, and more.

Before you stands Markarth, the City of Stone, with its bustling streets dotted by scenic waterfalls. You're looking for adventure, which is never far away in the Reach. You overhear the words 'Briar Rock Ruins' & 'danger' in a nearby conversation. Perfect! Time to head out.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YaKGRruoc9 — Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) December 4, 2020

It should be noted that while you can play this anywhere in the world, the prizes are only for those who live in Australia and New Zealand. Also, as this appears to be part of Bethesda’s promotion for the Markarth DLC Game Pack for Elder Scrolls Online, we don’t expect it to be a new Elder Scrolls game that you can play instead of the current one.

Skyrim players will remember Markarth as a city with a waterfall where a shocking Forsaken murder takes place. The Markarth DLC pack concludes the “Dark Heart of Skyrim” story that has been part of recent Elder Scrolls expansions.

Network strategy

It’s actually quite a clever and appropriate marketing strategy, although players who want to check out Elder Scrolls Online will also be delighted to know that the game is currently free until December 9, so you can give it a try if you’re curious.



