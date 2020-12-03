You can now pay with Bizum in the English Court

Bizum, according to La Caixa’s definition, for example, is “a system compatible with the rest of the Spanish banking entities that connects the bank accounts of customers linked to their mobile phone number (it is not necessary to know any IBAN code to send the money)”.

Bizum payment system

This service allows immediate payments between individuals just by having a mobile phone. Without pre-loads, safely and whatever the bank the client operates with. The Bizum system is not an independent app, but depending on the entity, it can be found within its general mobile application or within the wallet (bank’s digital portfolio) or electronic banking.

Its success is such that in 4 years since its activation in 2016 it has become one of the most used at the national level, and already has 12.8 million active users and more than 250 million transactions, which will undoubtedly increase by be incorporated as a digital payment system for purchases made in El Corte Inglés.

Bizum to pay at the English Court

El Corte Inglés and BBVA have signed an agreement to incorporate Bizum as a payment method for online purchases made by the customer both through the website and the El Corte Inglés App. This initiative responds to the interest of both entities to offer the best and most comprehensive service to customers.

BBVA is one of the financial entities with the largest market share among Bizum’s private clients. The bank has collaborated with the distribution company to “establish the contractual and technological framework necessary for customers to pay through Bizum, a system that reduces the average purchase time compared to paying by card.”

This method joins other means of payment that were already available in the distribution group such as the bank card, El Corte Inglés purchase card, Paypal, financing lines or cash on delivery.

How Bizum works

Since each entity is independent, Bizum can have different ways of being used from one bank to another, but it is generally like this:

Choose the entity with which you want to join Bizum

Search the list for the application to download in the Play Store or Apple Store

Download and install it.

Enter your online banking credentials and enter

Access the Bizum area or Pay between Bizum friends. If you need to register additionally, enter the same information as before.

Read and accept the Terms and Conditions

Start doing Bizums or transfers

Several details to keep in mind is that a phone number can only be assigned to a single bank account number (IBAN). However, you can change the selected account and bank as many times as you want. Of course, Bizum only works with one entity at a time, so you can only be subscribed to Bizum in one bank at the same time. The advantage is that you can change as many times as you want.



