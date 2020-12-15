You can now pay for tickets with QR Code on trains

Simplifying the lives of passengers, the subway and trains in the metropolitan region of São Paulo now accept payment for tickets with QR Code. The digital ticket model was launched by the state government last Friday (11).

With the value of R $ 4.40, the ticket can be purchased and used through the TOP application. In this way, the user only needs to present the code on the turnstiles of the subway stations and the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM).

According to the government of São Paulo, in addition to promoting greater security in urban mobility, the use of the QR Code will avoid physical contact or handling of money. In this case, payment can be made by credit or debit card.

Thus, users can purchase up to 10 digital tickets daily using the TOP app. With no expiration date, tickets are available for use when needed.

Tickets printed with QR Code will also be on sale at the service machines located at stations and partner stores. However, it is recommended to use within 72 hours to avoid possible damage and wear on the print.

It is also worth noting that the ticket printed with the digital code cannot be folded, torn or wet. Therefore, users will need to be more careful when purchasing this version of the ticket.



