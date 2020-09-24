You can now make longer Instagram Reels

TikTok has revolutionized the content that is generated on social networks. Short videos were already a constant on Facebook, Instagram and especially on Snapchat, but the Chinese application has been ahead of them all on the right in recent months. Challenges, dances, tutorials, everything has a place and in Menlo Park he wants to regain his lost popularity. So much so that they will increase the duration of the Instagram Reels.

Longer reels

Everyone who has Instagram will have seen news in the searches of the application. Now there are new short videos from around the world that come from the function called Reels. This allows you to make short videos in which different effects can be applied afterwards, just like TikTok does.

But now the American firm puts a new gear on its application and gives more time to its function. Specifically, Instagram Reels can last up to 30 seconds. In this way, users will have the opportunity to make much longer videos. To activate it, you just have to put your finger on the record button and wait until the time limit is used.

When recording, you’ll be able to extend the timer to 10 seconds (this update is rolling out gradually), and Reels will also give you the option to trim and delete any clip, making the editing process easier.



