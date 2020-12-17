You can make WhatsApp video calls with the Web

For those who do not know, WhatsApp Web is an extension of the account on your mobile phone. In this way, the messages you send and receive on your PC and your smartphone are synchronized and you can view them on both devices. It is about opening the WhatsApp interface in a web browser on your PC, which allows you to have access to the same account on two different devices, and to be able to send and receive messages and (almost) everything that WhatsApp allows.

If you prefer to do it Telegram style, through an application, you can use WhatsApp Desktop on Windows or mac OS, as we tell you in this tutorial with the download links. But there is one thing that neither of the 2 options allowed you to do: calls and video calls.

Active video calls on WhatsApp Web and Desktop

And it is that, just in this year in which video calls on WhatsApp -and in the rest of the apps that use them- have set records, being able to use this function while you have WhatsApp open on your PC or Mac was necessary, especially considering account that WhatsApp itself doubled the number of users in group video calls, from 4 to 8.

And finally, after seeing them in October, according to the experts at WABetaInfo, the calls are already active and have reached the beta / trial versions of WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop. This means that if you use the normal version of Web or Desktop you will still not be able to make video calls from your PC.

But also, the fact that they are already in the massive test phase leads us to think that we will soon have that active function in general. The only question is, will it arrive before the end of the year, or by the beginning of 2021?

Video calls WhatsApp PC

How do they work? When you have an incoming call, the computer screen will show a pop-up window in which you will have to click on accept, reject or ignore. Basically it works the same as doing it from a mobile, with the only difference that this incoming call window does not overlap the chat. If you are the one making the call, the window that will be displayed will be smaller, only with the icons of the call options.



