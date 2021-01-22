You can join Bernie Sanders photos stream with this site

The image of Senator Bernie Sanders, who was among those who watched the inauguration ceremony of US President Joe Biden, seated and with his wool-gloved hands folded, became an online event. Based on this photograph of Sanders, many different studies have been created and shared. But now there is a website that allows you to easily drop Sanders and his chair wherever you want all over the world.

Enter a place or address on the website created with the help of Google Maps’ Street View. Then click the button and you will have a picture of Bernie where you specified.

Made by New York University graduate student Nick Sawhney, the site is pretty plain and not exactly fast. In fact, the fact that it is not fast can be attributed to getting too much traffic. As you can imagine, Bernie Sanders, like many people, wants to fit into his fashion one way or another.