You can hide the photo on Mac so that no one can see it.

Your mobile is your temple, so clear. And everything in it is strict, private and confidential to others. But sometimes you have to show someone a photo, or you leave your phone and the person starts gossiping the gallery and the main reel of images. You have no right to do that, and on the other hand there may be photos that we don’t want anyone else to see.

Hide photos inside an Apple device

The solution? If you have an iPhone, iPad or Mac it is very simple: Hide the photos you want with a function that both iOS and macOS have available. How? Thus:

How to hide photos on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Open the Photos app.

Select the photo or video you want to hide.

Tap the Share icon (the box with the up arrow), then the Hide option.

Confirm that you want to hide the photo or video.

How to hide photos on Mac

Open Photos.

Select the photo or video you want to hide.

Control-click the photo and select Hide Photo. You can also hide a photo from the menu bar by selecting Image> Hide Photo. Or if you press Command-L.

Confirm that you want to hide the photo or video.

If you use iCloud Photos, the photos you hide on one device will be hidden on all the others as well. If you have iOS 10 or earlier or macOS Sierra or earlier, you can still see hidden photos or videos in albums that you have created.

How to show hidden photos

You can stop hiding your photos and videos and see them again in the Moments, Collections, and Years views by following the steps below:

On an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Open the Photos app and go to the Albums tab.

Scroll to the bottom and tap Hidden under Other albums.

Select the photo or video that you want to stop hiding.

Tap the Share icon and then Show.

On a mac

Open Photos. From the menu bar, choose View> Show Hidden Photo Album.

In the sidebar on the left, select Hide.

Select the photo or video that you want to stop hiding.

Control-click the photo and select Show Photo. You can also select Image> Show Photo from the menu bar, or press Command-L.