You Can Have Thousands Of Notifications Ignored On Facebook

We have presented the hidden “requests sent folder” for unanswered friend requests on Facebook that you will wonder why.

We’ve all sent Facebook friend requests from time to time. However, these friend requests are often ignored or forgotten after they are sent. This situation causes problems between people, especially if it is ignored.

You may wonder which people you send friend requests to. If you’re wondering which requests went unanswered, there’s a useful folder on Facebook to see it. We have prepared for you how to access this folder.

Find out the reason for unanswered requests with the sent requests folder

Friend requests sent from Facebook to familiar people are left unanswered for many different reasons. However, because most people do not know this folder, they cannot find out who left the request unanswered or forget the request they sent.

After this information we have provided to you, it is possible to see the people to whom you have sent friend requests and to whom you have not received a response. These requests may go unanswered, because the person posts things they don’t want you to see, or because they don’t use Facebook very often. If you are wondering why you did not get an answer, you can satisfy your curiosity by asking.

Finding Facebook sent friend requests on mobile

There are two different ways to see unanswered friend requests. The first of these is the mobile method.

First, open the Facebook app on your phone.

app on your phone. Tap on “Menu” which looks like three lines.

Select “Friends” from the list of options. From here you can see requests and suggested friends that you haven’t answered yet.

Then tap the “See All” option in the upper right section to show all your pending requests.

Then tap on the three dots above the “Search” icon in the top right.

After all these processes, you will be able to see all the unanswered friend requests you have sent by selecting the “View Sent Requests” option.

Access Facebook hidden “reject folder” on your computer

The first thing you need to do to see friend requests on your computer is to log in from the Facebook page.

Then select the “See All” option in the “Find your friends” section. It is possible to see all ignored requests by selecting the three dots at the top left of the page and selecting the “View Sent Requests” option.