You can get into your Hogwarts Heritage House right now

The legacy of Hogwarts may have been postponed until early next year, but if you can’t wait to get a head start and pre-sort your house at Hogwarts, now you can do it!

In a new blog post on WizardingWorld.com It is noted that you can link your WB Games and the Harry Potter fan club and transfer all your data, for example, which house you got into. Once the game is released, you will receive an account binding request at launch, where you can either scan the QR code or visit the website that appears on the screen. Once you’ve connected everything, you’ll be ready to go.

In addition to transferring the data of your Harry Potter fan club, members WizardingWorld.com They will also receive two in-game awards: a mask with a beak-shaped skull and a school robe of a Fanatic at Home.

The Legacy of Hogwarts – Gamescom 2022

In Hogwarts Legacy, which takes place long before the events of Harry Potter, players take on the role of a Hogwarts student starting his fifth year. Although not much is known about this story, we have some idea about the villains of the game, such as a goblin named Ranrock.

The Hogwarts legacy was announced back in 2020 with a release window in 2021 before it was pushed back to 2022. Although it was planned at the time that the game would launch sometime this holiday, developer Portkey Games announced last month that it had postponed the game for a second time with a set release date. On February 10 for PC, PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

A version for the Nintendo Switch is also in development, but no release date has been announced yet.

