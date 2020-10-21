You can finally use Adobe Fresco on your iPhone

There are all kinds of smartphone applications and the most artistic users are always looking for those that support the development of their content.

If we go to the iPhone you will find Garage band that will help you make your compositions, or iMovie that helps you edit video. But for the freehand drawing you will have to go into the firm’s store where you will find many proposals such as Procreate. But for this sector Adobe already has its own proposal under the name of Fresco that finally comes to iPhone.

Fresh comes to iPhone

Back in June 2019, Adobe presented its new freehand drawing tool. It is true that there are many artists who use Illustrator or Photoshop to make their creations, but not all of them work from a computer. Some prefer the comfort of a tablet, being able to take their projects everywhere without having to connect any cables and touch up each part of the drawing with the stylus.

In this sense, the firm had nothing until the arrival of Adobe Fresco, which was released to take full advantage of the power of the iPad Pro and the latest generation Apple Pencil. But the twist has come today after Adobe confirmed the arrival of Fresco to iPhone. Now it can be said that an artist can work wherever and however he wants since the app is compatible with the phone of the bitten apple.

According to TheNextWeb, the firm says that no function has been left unadapted from the tablet to the smartphone. The work you do in one place is shared in the other, a plus point to always have your work at hand and touch it up wherever and whenever you want. The only difference is in the interface, which has been adapted.

And Illustrator to iPad

The other great novelty that the devices of the bitten apple receive is Illustrator for iPad. For its part, the vector drawing application. Its operation is more intuitive with the options offered by the touch screen. The gesture control makes the use of the application easier as well as the vector drawing and its subsequent editing.

Both Fresco and Illustrator are available for download, but to use them you need to have a subscription, which you will have to renew monthly or annually depending on the plan you choose.



