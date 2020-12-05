You can buy your monolith for $ 45,000

A community of artists known as The Most Famous Artist has posted photos and clues on their official channels that suggest that she was responsible for the mysterious metal monoliths that appeared in Utah and Atascadero (California). In addition, it launched MaaS (“monoliths as a service”), and you can purchase yours for a mere $ 45,000.

On their Instagram account, when asked by followers if they were behind the action, the group makes it very clear that it was. However, Matty Mo, founder of the initiative, contacted by Mashable, is cautious: “I can’t say much due to the legality of the original installation. Still, we are known for such exploits and, this time, we are offering authentic artistic objects to whoever is interested. ”

“For now, I will owe additional images, but I can promise more of them in the coming days,” says Mo, referring to complement the “official album” of the pieces scattered around.

You have to praise everything he does …

Officials from San Juan County and the Bureau of Land Management have teamed up to investigate the monolith placed on federal land in Utah, which would have been removed by four men unhappy with the crowds heading to the site and what it had caused on the ground.

As to the purpose of the sculptures and their sales, it is not known for certain. After all, Matty Mo is famous for questioning the value of art and the behavior of collecting works – and those who acquired the copies would be justly criticized. Furthermore, even the simple claim of credit could be art, rambles Rachel Kraus of Mashable.

Anyway, the biggest beneficiary would be the artist community, which would get good funding for projects as bold as this one – and another one that became quite famous, that of transforming the Hollywood sign into Hollyweed.



