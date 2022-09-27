“You broke me”: Does Yeliz Koç mean Jimi Blue?

Is Yeliz Koc (28) making fun of his ex with these words? The candidate for the reality show and Jimi Blue Oxenknecht (30) broke up almost a year ago — even before the birth of their daughter Snow Elani. Since then, they have been waging a brutal war of roses. Apparently Jimmy wasn’t even at his daughter’s first birthday party. But has Yeliz really forgotten her ex?

The 28-year-old shared a hot bikini photo on Instagram and showed off her fabulous body: Liz posed in a light green bikini with ruffles against a dark blue sky. But her signature makes you think: “I fixed you, you broke me,” the influencer writes under the picture. Are these words addressed to the “Savages” actor?

Between the numerous comments of her fans admiring Elise’s excellent figure and her beauty, some also wonder who she means by these words. “Still not over Jimi, hmm?” — the follower noted. However, the influencer did not respond to the comment.