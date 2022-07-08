You bastard!! Gives one simple solution to the censorship problem JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure

Warning: Contains spoilers for Bastard!! Heavy metal, dark fantasy.

Adaptation of Bastard!! 2022. Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy is out, and it provides a simple solution to Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’s ongoing censorship problem. Ever since Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure first began to be localized, the way he dealt with censorship was confusing and constantly damaged the impression of the series. Bastard!!, however, shows that solving the problem may be easier than you might think.

One of the most notable tricks of jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is that most of the characters and their stands are named after different songs and artists, but this trick has always presented a problem for the series in western territories outside Japan. Outside of Japan, the series constantly has to change the names of characters and stands to circumvent trademarks, and although some changes in “Jojo’s Incredible Adventures” only slightly change the original reference, for example, changing “Crazy Diamond” to “Shining Diamond” or “Made in Heaven” to “Maiden Heaven”, in many In some cases, the names are changed to something completely removed from the original link, for example, “Sticky Fingers”, “Aerosmith” and “Limp Bizkit” are replaced by “Zipper Man”. “Little Bomber” and “Sluggish Pancake” respectively. Not only that, but stands like Echoes, Surface and Kiss also had to change their names, although these are just common words in themselves and shouldn’t be a problem. Add to this that some figures, such as DIO and Soft & Wet, didn’t need to change their names, and the whole situation is incredibly confusing, which deprives the localization of much of the appeal of JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure.

Censorship has always been a big problem for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, but the recent Bastard!! The anime Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy, written by Yosuke Kuroda from My Hero Academia, shows that this may not be as big a problem as it might seem at first glance. Just like Jojo, you bastard!! constantly refers to songs and artists, including Udo Dirkschneider, Accused, Metallica, Megadeath and Def Leppard, but, unlike JoJo, most mentions in Bastard!! not changed to avoid the original names. This suggests that trademark laws may not be as strict as it seems in “The Incredible Adventures of Jojo”, and therefore the anime “The Incredible Adventures of Jojo” may not be subject to such severe censorship.

Why the bastard!! Can make musical references, but not the bizarre adventures of Jojo

However, it is possible that the Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy with more explicit musical references than JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure are not entirely accurate. While the original Netflix anime Bastard !! makes explicit references, there are certain moments when at least the writing of the song or artist is changed, for example, the recording of “Dave Mustaine” as “Day-vu Mu-stein” and “Wacko” Raven as “Va Ko”, so it may happen that there are still certain trademarks. which need to be bypassed. Moreover, JoJo is a much bigger franchise than Bastard!! is; In addition to many other forms of merchandise, as of 2022, more than 120 million volumes of JoJo manga have been sold worldwide, which is four times more than Bastard!! has. This may mean that it’s easier for the Bastard!! making links because it’s a series with a lower profile means it’s less likely to attract attention to itself, whereas Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise should be more careful because it’s big enough to be noticed by the wrong people.

In general, thanks to the Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy constantly make musical references without censoring them, it seems that JOJO’s Bizarre Adventure can carefully follow the same lines. I agree, You Bastard!! I also changed the links from time to time, and there may be certain reasons why Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy can get away with it, which does not apply to JoJo, but, nevertheless, this is a good sign. The jojo’s Bizarre Adventure anime is due to return in September 2022 with the second installment of jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, so if you’re lucky, any changes to the usual anime practices will be visible from now on.