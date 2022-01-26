You are Beautiful: How Jang Geun Suk said goodbye to Go Mi Nam on social media

Although he has been away from the world of K-Dramas and cinema for almost four years, actor Jang Geun Suk, better known as The Prince of Asia, maintains a large base of very loyal fans who stay alert for any news or publication of the artist. on their social media after being officially discharged in 2020 after completing compulsory military service in South Korea.

Famous for being one of those responsible for the expansion of the Hallyu wave in the world, the actor, singer and dancer, currently 34 years old, has an extensive artistic career that began when he was very young in successful productions such as Hwang Jin Yi ( KBS2, 2006), Beethoven Virus (MBC, 2008), You are Beautiful (SBS, 2009) and Beautiful Man (KBS2, 2013), among many others.

On this occasion, Jang Geun Suk’s name was linked to the exciting news about the details of Park Shin Hye’s marriage ceremony held on January 21 with actor Choi Tae Joon, after making a funny comment about such an important event. lived by his famous co-star of the remembered romantic K-Drama titled You are Beautiful that was first broadcast in 2009.

Starring Park Shin Hye and Jang Geun Suk, You are Beautiful revolves around a girl (Park Shin Hye) named Go Mi Nyeo who is forced to impersonate her twin brother named Go Mi Nam and ends up as the member of a music band led by a moody singer by the name of Hwang Tae Kyung (Jang Geun Suk). A romantic story wrapped in a lot of humor, which launched both artists, who already had an interesting artistic career from a very young age, to fame.

Although everything seems to indicate that Jang Geun Suk was not part of the select list of guest stars in the publicized wedding of Park Shin Hye with Choi Tae Joon, this did not prevent the actor from speaking briefly about it with a funny comment in the stories. from your official Instagram social network account. The famous Asian prince reacted with humor to a follower’s question about his You are Beautiful co-star’s recent marriage.

To the question, “Sukkie: Go Mi Nam (Park Shin Hye’s character) got married today. Do you happen to have any feelings about it?” Beautiful).”

About Jang Geun Suk’s plans for the future, after some later debunked rumors about his possible participation in a K-Drama together with Girl’s Generation’s Sooyoung, not much is known. The last thing that the artist has declared is that he persists in his intention to participate in as many productions as possible and that for this he has been reviewing the scripts of some projects that have been offered to him but without clarifying if he has made any definitive decision in this regard. .