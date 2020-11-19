You 3rd season: series adds 12 new names to the cast

Netflix’s You series gained a huge boost in its cast for season 3. Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti directly for streaming, You is based on the best-selling books by Caroline Kepnes. The plot addresses several turbulent conflicts related to Joe’s personality (played by Penn Badgley).

In Season 3 of You, actress Saffron Burrows, who played Dottie Quinn, Love’s mother, will be promoted to the series’s main cast in the same role. The expectation is that their participation will bring even more drama to the central conflicts of the series.

Dylan Arnold and Tati Gabrielle will also reinforce the regular cast of You from season 3. They play, respectively, Theo, a university student with a tense and complicated relationship with his stepfather and Marienne, a very intelligent librarian and attentive to what happens in the neighborhood.

For the recurring roles of the next wave of episodes, we will see in the cast actresses Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent and Ayelet Zurer, as well as actors Ben Mehl, Christopher O’Shea, Christopher Sean, Bryan Safi, Mackenzie Astin and Jack Fisher.

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti continue to play their roles in the series. Pedretti, who even caught the attention of Netflix subscribers for his performance in The Curse of Bly Mansion, will certainly bring new nuances to Love Quinn, his character in You.

Among the characters we will see in some episodes of the 3rd season of You are Natalie, Joe’s neighbor and object of his growing fascination, played by Michaela McManus, and also Ayelet Zurer, playing Dr. Chandra, an extremely experienced couples therapist .

With all these names coming to the cast of the Netflix series, many expectations are firming around the new season.

The premiere for the next episodes of You is for 2021.



