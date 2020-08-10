Yoshinori Ono, leaves Capcom after 30 years

The one who was the head of the wrestling license since 1998 leaves the company and leaves the popular saga, which continues. Official statement.

Yoshinori Ono, the head of Street Fighter for nearly 30 years, has announced his departure from Capcom without making clear his new professional goals. The message, known through an official statement published on the social network Twitter, serves as a farewell to the community; but the reasons for the Japanese developer to disassociate himself from what has been his home for several decades have not transcended.

Street Fighter will continue to exist without him: there will be new deliveries

“I’ve been in the Street Fighter franchise for a long time, experiencing good times, bad times, and even some nonexistent,” added Ono in the statement after a brief introduction aimed at the Street Fighter community. “My heart fills with gratitude for those players who have been giving warmth and support to the series, especially during the last decade, when all the activities of the Street Fighter franchise have returned to shine and grow.”

Also, Ono has revealed that the saga is still going on, but he will no longer be in charge of any tasks. Capcom, as mentioned in the note, ensures that “a new generation will continue to take care of the Street Fighter franchise and lead the World Warriors,” which are tournaments organized around intellectual property. “They will continue to make Street Fighter extraordinary,” he insists. From now on, you will observe the evolution of the series as one more external agent, at the expense of knowing whether or not an eventual Street Fighter VI is a reality in the future on the new generation of consoles.



