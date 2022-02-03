Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair, Free Game On The Epic Games Store

Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair: The Fortnite creators store offers this fun platform video game as a free title for a week. Platforms are the genre that embraces the new free game from the Epic Games Store. Playtonic Games, the studio founded by former Rare creatives, is the team behind Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. The game will be available on the platform from now until next Thursday, February 10, the date on which it will be replaced by a new game. It is already confirmed that the next one will be Windbound.

This new installment is different from the original, since instead of betting on 3D platforms in the style of Banjo Kazooie or Donkey Kong 64, it opts for a 2D side-scrolling game system. In fact, some of the Donkey Kong Country developers have worked on this project.

“Their archenemy Capital B is up to no good, and the friendly duo have to spring into action again. If they want to foil his evil plan to use a ‘hive mind’ device to enslave an entire kingdom of bees, our heroes will have to delve into Capital B’s ‘impossible’ lair,” reads the official description. The task is titanic, but thanks to the help of Queen Phoebee and her army of bees, there may be a glimmer of hope.

How to Free Download Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair on PC

To download you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have one, you can sign up for free here.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, go to the link above in this news and redeem your copy.

If you don’t have the PC client, download it at this link.

You will now have access to your game library.