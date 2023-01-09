Yoo Seon Ho, Kang Mina and Yoo In-soo starred in the new movie!

“Well Done!” (literal translation) is an upcoming school action movie about a boy at the very bottom of the social ladder who has neither dreams nor hopes. When a chance opportunity gives him the power of money, he boldly goes forward without hesitation.

After completing his drama “The Queen’s Umbrella,” Yoo Seon Ho recently joined “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” as a regular actor, proving his skill as a versatile artist. In the drama “Well Done!”, Yoo Seon Ho makes his film debut in the title role of Kang Jin, a young guy who rises from the bottom of the hierarchy to the top.

Kang Mina will play Da Young, a lonely and persistent character experiencing a cold and harsh world. After her appearance in the dramas “Moonshine” and “Minamdang Cafe”, Kang Mina was recently awarded the “Best New Actress” award at the KBS Drama Awards 2022.

Yoo In-soo will play Nam Yong, who provokes Kang Jin and becomes the catalyst for his escape. The actor gained worldwide popularity after his roles in the films “We are all Dead” and “Alchemy of Souls”.

The cast also includes many other rising stars, including Shin Soo Hyun, Seo Hye Won, Lee Chang Hyung, Lee Il Joo and others.

“Well Done!” The producer was 26company, which is behind such projects as “Spring Again”, “Preparation” and “Sweet and Sour”, and the director was Hwang Dong-seok from “Boxer”. Filming will begin at the end of this month.

