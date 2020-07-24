Yone, Yasuo’s brother, with a new Cinematics

“Kin of the Stained Blade” is the new official League of Legends cinematic, featuring Yone, the new champion who lands in the title. After the arrival of patch 10.14, in which various innovations were introduced to update the famous Riot Games title, the company shares a new and extensive 10-minute cinematic in which they present a new champion.

Yone, Yasuo’s brother, stars in “Kin of the Stained Blade”, a new animation video that we can already enjoy up to 4K resolution. In addition, we already know his abilities, which we detail below to give you an idea of ​​what the new champion of League of Legends is like.

Abilities of Yone, the new champion of League of Legends

Passive – Hunter’s Path: Yone uses two swords, so each second attack deals more magic damage. Its critical strike chance is also doubled, but its critical hit damage is decreased.

Q – Deadly Steel: Yone thrusts forward, dealing physical damage to his opponents. On impact, it gains an accumulation of Imminent Storm. With two stacks, Yone can glide forward with a flurry that blasts his enemies into the air.

W – Spirit Blade: Yone strikes forward in a huge bow, dealing part of the target’s maximum health as damage. By hitting an enemy, Yone gains a temporary shield. Shield power increases with each champion hit.

E – Unleashed Soul: Yone enters his spirit form, granting him movement speed and causing him to leave his body. When Yone’s spirit form expires, he returns to his body, dealing a percentage of all damage dealt during his spirit form.

A – Sealed Fate: Yone hits all enemies in his path, appears behind the last enemy hit, and draws all enemies in midair towards him.



