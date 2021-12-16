Yomawari 3 Announced For PlayStation 4 And Switch: See Trailer

Yomawari 3: This Wednesday (15), developer Nippon Ichi Software announced Yomawari 3, the third game in the Japanese survival horror franchise. So far, there are no more details about the gameplay or story, but they have released a trailer to quench the anxiety of fans of the saga.

Upon accessing the ad’s teaser site, a gory animation will be displayed until a YouTube player appears with the game trailer.

Launch in a few months

As revealed on the teaser website, Yomawari 3 will be released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on the 21st of 2022 for 6,980 yen. For now, the release will only take place in Japan.

This time around, Yu Mizokami is in charge of character design and Munenori Hirose is in charge of general management — despite that, Mizokami was responsible for directing the first two games, Yomawari: Night Alone and Yomawari: Midnight Shadows.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Yomawari may give initial impressions of being a cutesy game, but it has quite disturbing Japanese horror themes and has gained a large fan base in recent years.

So, excited for a new game in the series? Leave your comment below!