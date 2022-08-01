Yolanda Hadid reflects on the recurrence of Lyme disease and the loss of her mother in the first post after a 9-month break on Instagram

A difficult time. Yolanda Hadid revealed that she had a relapse of Lyme disease after the death of her mother in her first post after a nine-month break on social media.

“After losing my mother, I really struggled with depression, followed by a relapse of Lyme disease… emotional stress and grief have greatly affected [sic] my immune system,” the 58—year-old graduate of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 7. 31, reflecting on the “social media detox” she recently completed. “My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started taking so much time away from being in my life. It’s so easy to get lost in other people’s stories, while forgetting to live and love your own.”

Adding that, in her opinion, social networks and text messages make it difficult for people to communicate with each other, Hadid continued: “I realized that we are gradually beginning to lose the art of communication, and this creates a deep loneliness in us.” Instead of spending “many hours scrolling through social media until your eyes hurt,” the former model decided to take a break from social media to “focus on myself, my path to health and be present at this moment in my life.”

She continued: “Time has slowed down and become much calmer, there is more time to just sit and really read a book, time to reconnect with people, get creative and, most importantly, spend time with family.”

In response to her post, her daughter Bella Hadid, who has also been diagnosed with Lyme disease, shared a message of support for her mother and her journey. “We love you ❤️,” the 25—year-old supermodel wrote in the comments to her post.

In August 2019, Yolanda announced that her mother, Anse van den Herik, had died at the age of 78 after numerous battles with cancer. “Rest in peace, my guardian angel, Mom. Thank you for loving me the way [so in the original] and for making me the woman I am today,” she wrote at the time on Instagram along with several black and white photos of her late mother.

“I cannot [so in the original] imagine this life without you, but I pray to hear your whisper on the highest trees and feel your love in a light breeze,” she continued. “When I miss you the most, our beautiful memories will keep you close… Our Love is eternal, and you will always be with me, and I will always be with you beyond this realm.”

Yolanda has previously spoken openly about her struggle with Lyme disease, admitting in February 2021 in an interview with Vogue UK that there were times when she “wanted to die” from the pain. “My ten—year journey was an absolute nightmare, but my diagnosis taught me a lot in life,” the mother of three children said at the time. “My ‘new normal’ is much slower and more in line with who I am.”

She went on to explain that her symptoms, including “severe fatigue, head fog, memory loss, difficulty finding words, anxiety [and] insomnia,” were causing her depression. “I can’t begin to describe the darkness, pain and hell that I lived through every day. For a while I didn’t want to live at all,” Yolanda noted. “This illness has brought me to my knees. Many nights I wanted to die and prayed just to get rid of the pain.”

Her role as a mother and her relationship with her children, Gigi, Bella and Anwar, gave her the strength to keep going forward. “If it wasn’t for my kids, I don’t think I would be here today,” the former Bravo character said. “It is very important to learn to listen to people, because many of us suffer in silence. We must learn not to judge what someone feels by how they look from the outside. …Looking back, I realize that all those difficult times in my life were a blessing in disguise.”