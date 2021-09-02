Yoku’s Island Express, Free Game On The Epic Games Store

Yoku’s Island Express: This open-world platformer is powered by pinball mechanics and will be available for free until September 9. After a week in which players have been able to claim Saints Row: The Third Remastered and Automachef for free, Epic Games Store has made the rotation of every Thursday, so from now on it is possible to download the next title, Yoku’s Island Express . As always, once claimed, you will keep it in the library permanently. The game will be available until September 9 at 17:00 (CEST), at which time it will be replaced by Sheltered.

The game’s synopsis tells of Yoku’s arrival in Mokumana, a place where he is determined to enjoy life in the sun, all while he sends packages in this tropical paradise. His carefully laid plans are cut short when he discovers that an ancient island deity has been trapped in a disturbing dream. Faced with this situation, Yoku must explore this open world through a series of pinball mechanics and platforms. He will also have to help people in distress.

“Jump and bounce with our tiny protagonist across this beautiful hand-painted island to rebuild the post office and awaken an ancient god from his deep sleep,” reads the official description for Yoku’s Island Express. Of course, there will be no shortage of final bosses or other series of challenges. Will Yoku get the peace he longs for? It all depends on the player, as always.