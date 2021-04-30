Yoku’s Island Express among Prime Gaming’s free games of May 2021

Amazon’s premium video game service offers up to 5 new titles as part of the regular free game promotion each month. One more month, Prime Gaming, Amazon’s premium service dedicated to video games, offers its usual promotion of free games, this time, with up to five more titles to add to the digital library of its subscribers at zero cost. And this time we find games like Yoku’s Island Express or Beholder, available from May 1.

Add all 5 games and you keep them forever

And as usual with Prime Gaming, the free games added to its users’ accounts will continue to be available even after subscribing to the service, making it a unique opportunity to have and grow a digital video game library. more than interesting. Let’s see which games are the stars of this coming May.

We start with, surely, the best known of the lot, which is none other than Yoku’s Island Express, a whole metroidvania with pinball mechanics that is as original as it is fresh, all while controlling a friendly dung beetle with countless challenges to complete. We continue with Beholder, a narrative adventure in which we must spy on the neighbors of a building in search of possible threats against a government that controls absolutely everything.

A Blind Legend, for its part, represents one of the most surprising game experiences of the promotion, since we will have to turn only to our ear to overcome the different challenges that are presented to us. Healer’s Quest proposes us to be part of a peculiar group of medieval heroes as a healer through a fun RPG adventure.

Finally, The Blind Prophet immerses us in a dark point-and-click graphic adventure in which we will have to liberate the city of Rotbork from an endemic evil, all through hand-drawn graphics.