Yik Yak Is Officially Back 4 Years After It Was Shut Down

Matthew Cage
Anonymous messaging app Yik Yak has officially returned to the app store four years after it shut down. Yik Yak closed in 2017 but is now available again. A new version has arrived on the iOS App Store.

Yik Yak is only available in the US and iPhone for now, as Mashable notes, but will soon expand to other regions and devices.

The developers of Yik Yak seem to be aware of the old issues. That’s why the app’s website reveals extensive “community guardrails”.

After Yik Yak shut down in 2017, Square acquired some of the app’s intellectual property, in part because most of its users switched to other apps like Snapchat.

Yik Yak, Inc. and Square Inc. did not respond to requests for comment about the app’s return.

“We’re bringing back Yik Yak because we believe the global community deserves a unique place, an equal place, and a place where it can connect with people nearby,” the new creators said on their web page.

Some users started sharing excitement about its potential return, while others shared concerns about whether the app could once again lead to bullying.

 

