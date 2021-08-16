Yik Yak Is Officially Back 4 Years After It Was Shut Down

Anonymous messaging app Yik Yak has officially returned to the app store four years after it shut down. Yik Yak closed in 2017 but is now available again. A new version has arrived on the iOS App Store.

Yik Yak is only available in the US and iPhone for now, as Mashable notes, but will soon expand to other regions and devices.

The developers of Yik Yak seem to be aware of the old issues. That’s why the app’s website reveals extensive “community guardrails”.

📣 ICYMI: After a 4 year hiatus, Yik Yak is available in the App Store again! 💭 Anonymity, location-based, the hot feed & more — everything you used to love about Yik Yak 👋 Now available on iPhone in the US — more countries and devices coming soon! https://t.co/2B2NCKamdV pic.twitter.com/HUAKh4elcA — Yik Yak (@YikYakApp) August 16, 2021

After Yik Yak shut down in 2017, Square acquired some of the app’s intellectual property, in part because most of its users switched to other apps like Snapchat.

Yik Yak, Inc. and Square Inc. did not respond to requests for comment about the app’s return.

“We’re bringing back Yik Yak because we believe the global community deserves a unique place, an equal place, and a place where it can connect with people nearby,” the new creators said on their web page.

Some users started sharing excitement about its potential return, while others shared concerns about whether the app could once again lead to bullying.

we need yikyak but for 20somethings in manhattan i want all the tea — | KΛRINΛ | (@_KokoDidIt) August 15, 2021

Yik Yak might be back??? And I live in a college town where I can sit back and get all the tea, while also being way too old to be put into the drama. Is this a w for 2021? — mariah (@MariahNotCarey_) August 12, 2021

Woke up to news that YikYak is relaunching which unleashed some repressed core memories — Taylor Huckaby (@iwriterealgood) August 14, 2021

The worst news you have ever heard alert: Just saw a TikTok that yikyak is potentially relaunching. If you went to college 2012-2015, you know. We really don’t need this right now, YikYak — Amanda Atwell (@AmandaMAtwell) August 14, 2021