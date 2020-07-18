YG presents the first members of its new girl group

YG Entertainment is preparing the debut of a girl group with 4 Chinese idols. Jane Wang and Vicky Wei are the first two members revealed to be part of YG Entertainment’s new Chinese girl group.

As part of the plans of the company YG Entertainment, is the debut of a group of Chinese girls , the company that represents groups like: BLACKPINK, BIGBANG and WINNER , aims to expand its influence on international music.

Shining Star Entertainment a subsidiary company of YG Entertainment , the new girl group is expected to merge artist training and promotion techniques to create the company’s next musical release.

Through the Weibo application , the name and teaser images of the first two members of the official lineup of this new girl group have been revealed : Jane Wang and Vicky Wei.

Jane Wang and Vicky Wei are two very famous trainees thanks to their appearance in the survival program ‘Youth With You 2 ‘, where they formed a great fanbase that celebrated the news of their debut .

In the individual teaser images , the duo sports completely powerful looks, in black outfits , Jane Wang and Vicky Wei promise an energetic, charming and very interesting concept for their followers.

Shining Star Entertainment revealed that the new female group of 4 Idols debut the next year and it is planned that the group is completely different groups of K-pop . It is not known whether YG Entertainment’s Chinese girl group will promote internationally or locally.

