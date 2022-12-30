YG Entertainment has announced plans to debut a new female group in 2023.

Today (December 30), the agency published a teaser of its future idol group on social networks. The image shows the silhouettes of seven participants, accompanied by the text “YG NEXT MOVEMENT” and the date “soon” — January 1, 2023, 12:00 Korean time.

YG Entertainment’s newest group will become the agency’s first female group seven years after BLACKPINK debuted in 2016. Other details about the agency’s upcoming group, such as the line-up and a certain debut date, had not yet been made public at the time of publication. publication.

News about the upcoming female group YG Entertainment appeared after several idols broke their exclusive contracts with the agency. Earlier today (December 30), iKON members announced that they had decided to terminate the exclusive contract of the group by mutual agreement with the agency.

Big Bang members Taeyang and Daesong also parted ways with the agency after their contracts expired this week, months after rapper T.O.P left the agency in February. It was later announced that Taeyang had signed an exclusive contract with The Black Label, a subsidiary of YG.

Reports of a potential leadership change to BLACKPINK also surfaced earlier today (December 30), although a YG Entertainment representative has since responded that “it’s difficult to confirm whether they will sign with The Black Label or not after their contracts end.”