This end of the year is eventful for YG Entertainment Agency!

After the announcement of the departure of iKON and actor Kang Dong Won, as well as rumors about the departure of BLACKPINK from THE BLACK LABEL, the agency announces their next girl group!

On December 30, the agency published a poster with the title “YG NEXT MOVEMENT” with the date January 1, 2023.

The teaser features seven silhouettes, hinting that there will be seven members in the women’s group. This confirms the earlier theory of netizens that there are seven participants in the group. Various media outlets have also confirmed that it will be a group of girls.

Rumors that YG Entertainment will release a new female group, known to many fans as “Baby Monsters”, began to appear at the end of 2019.

In May 2021, YG Entertainment announced that they were preparing the debut of a new female group.

Many BLACKPINK fans were worried about the band’s future with YG if the agency created a new girl group, given 2NE1’s track record.

With the possible departure of BLACKPINK to THE BLACK LABEL, this may be the best way out for 4 members.

Are you excited about the new female group YG Entertainment?