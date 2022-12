YG Entertainment reacted to rumors about the transition of BLACKPINK to THE BLACK LABEL.

It was recently announced that BLACKPINK will move from YG Entertainment to THE BLACK LABEL, a branch of YG founded by Teddy.

However, on December 30, YG Entertainment stated that the reports were false.

BLACKPINK debuted under the label YG Entertainment in 2016. The girl group recently completed the European leg of their “BORN PINK” world tour and will begin the Asian leg in Bangkok on January 7.