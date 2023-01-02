Good news for Blinks: A Jisoo solo album is being prepared! After a solo by Jennie, Rose and Lisa, it’s finally Jitsu’s turn to shine!

On January 2, YG Entertainment announced that Jisoo from BLACKPINK is preparing for his debut solo album, which is due to be released in early 2023.

YG Entertainment announced:

“Jisoo from BLACKPINK is currently hard at work recording his solo album. Having been on a busy world tour since last year, she completed a photo shoot for the album cover and worked on making music when she had time to keep her promise to fans. Soon she will greet [fans] with good news. »

This is great news for fans who have been waiting for his solo debut for a long time. Stay tuned to learn more.

Are you impatient?